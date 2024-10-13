Black Stars depart for Libya ahead of Sudan second clash

The Black Stars initially played their 3rd group match against Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, October 10, which ended in a goalless draw.
The Black Stars of Ghana have jetted off to Libya for their 4th Group F match against The Secretarybirds of Sudan in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
The Black Stars created numerous chances but failed to convert even one from their twenty total shots. This has increasingly put pressure on gaffer Otto Addo to win in Libya in order to boost Ghana's qualification chances for the 2025 AFCON, which is set to be staged in Morocco.
The Black Stars concluded their final training session in the country yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium. The team is expected to train at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya on Monday, where the crucial tie will take place at the same venue on Tuesday, October 15.
Black Stars now sits 3rd in Group F with only 2 points out of a possible 9. Angola leads the charge with 9 points, followed by Sudan with 4. Niger is at the bottom with only one point.