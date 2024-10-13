Black Stars depart for Libya ahead of Sudan second clash

The Black Stars created numerous chances but failed to convert even one from their twenty total shots. This has increasingly put pressure on gaffer Otto Addo to win in Libya in order to boost Ghana's qualification chances for the 2025 AFCON, which is set to be staged in Morocco.

The Black Stars concluded their final training session in the country yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium. The team is expected to train at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya on Monday, where the crucial tie will take place at the same venue on Tuesday, October 15.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT