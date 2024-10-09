Black Stars vs Sudan: Preview, team news, statistics, line-ups, and predictions

Sudan, under the management of Kwesi Appiah, began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Niger. However, in their second encounter, they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Angola. Both teams will now be aiming to secure three points when they meet at the Accra Sports Stadium before the return leg.

Team News

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed that key players Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Kingsley Schindler, and Osman Ibrahim will miss the upcoming clash due to injuries.

“Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Kingsley Schindler, and Osman Ibrahim have been ruled out of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan due to injuries they picked up over the weekend. The four players were initially part of Coach Otto Addo's 25-man squad for the doubleheader,” the statement read.

Further explaining Partey’s injury, the GFA said: “Thomas is unable to join the Black Stars due to medical issues he is currently experiencing, and his club has scheduled him for further tests in the coming days.”

Regarding Paintsil’s absence, the GFA added: “He experienced some pain in his hamstrings during their last game on Saturday, 5th October. His club doctors have scheduled him for an MRI on Monday, 7th October. He is therefore unavailable to join the Black Stars.”

In contrast, the Sudanese team has no reported injuries and will be fully prepared for the crucial fixture.

Statistics

Total Games: 14

Ghana Wins: 10

Games Drawn: 1

Sudan Wins: 3

Previous Matches:

19 Jan 2023: Ghana 3-1 Sudan – African Nations Championship

Ghana 3-1 Sudan – African Nations Championship 17 Nov 2020: Sudan 1-0 Ghana – Africa Cup of Nations

Sudan 1-0 Ghana – Africa Cup of Nations 12 Nov 2020: Ghana 2-0 Sudan – Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana 2-0 Sudan – Africa Cup of Nations 07 Jun 2013: Sudan 1-3 Ghana – FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Sudan 1-3 Ghana – FIFA World Cup Qualifier 24 Mar 2013: Ghana 4-0 Sudan – FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Ghana 4-0 Sudan – FIFA World Cup Qualifier 08 Oct 2011: Sudan 0-2 Ghana – Africa Cup of Nations

Sudan 0-2 Ghana – Africa Cup of Nations 10 Oct 2010: Ghana 0-0 Sudan – Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana 0-0 Sudan – Africa Cup of Nations 06 Sep 2009: Ghana 2-0 Sudan – FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Ghana 2-0 Sudan – FIFA World Cup Qualifier 20 Jun 2009: Sudan 0-2 Ghana – FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Sudan 0-2 Ghana – FIFA World Cup Qualifier 15 Jul 2001: Ghana 1-0 Sudan – FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Ghana 1-0 Sudan – FIFA World Cup Qualifier 25 Feb 2001: Sudan 1-0 Ghana – FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Sudan 1-0 Ghana – FIFA World Cup Qualifier 13 Jun 1983: Ghana 3-1 Sudan – President’s Cup

Ghana 3-1 Sudan – President’s Cup 16 Feb 1970: Sudan 1-0 Ghana – Africa Cup of Nations

Sudan 1-0 Ghana – Africa Cup of Nations 01 Dec 1963: Ghana 3-0 Sudan – Africa Cup of Nations

Probable Line-Ups

Ghana:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, Majid Ashimeru, Elisha Owusu, Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Isahaku, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo

Sudan:

Mohamed, Koko, Karshom, Khamis, Abdala, Khidir, Eisa, Omer, Thierry, Abdel Rahman

Predictions