Black Stars vs Sudan: Preview, team news, statistics, line-ups, and predictions

In their last two qualification matches, the Black Stars suffered their first defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in over 24 years, losing to the Palancas Negras of Angola by a solitary goal. Their subsequent match ended in a 1-1 draw with Niger, with goals from Alidu Seidu for Ghana and Oumar Sako for Niger.
The Accra Sports Stadium is set to be the focal point when the Black Stars of Ghana face off against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
Sudan, under the management of Kwesi Appiah, began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Niger. However, in their second encounter, they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Angola. Both teams will now be aiming to secure three points when they meet at the Accra Sports Stadium before the return leg.
Team News
A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed that key players Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Kingsley Schindler, and Osman Ibrahim will miss the upcoming clash due to injuries.
“Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Kingsley Schindler, and Osman Ibrahim have been ruled out of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan due to injuries they picked up over the weekend. The four players were initially part of Coach Otto Addo's 25-man squad for the doubleheader,” the statement read.
Further explaining Partey’s injury, the GFA said: “Thomas is unable to join the Black Stars due to medical issues he is currently experiencing, and his club has scheduled him for further tests in the coming days.”
Regarding Paintsil’s absence, the GFA added: “He experienced some pain in his hamstrings during their last game on Saturday, 5th October. His club doctors have scheduled him for an MRI on Monday, 7th October. He is therefore unavailable to join the Black Stars.”
In contrast, the Sudanese team has no reported injuries and will be fully prepared for the crucial fixture.
Statistics
- Total Games: 14
- Ghana Wins: 10
- Games Drawn: 1
- Sudan Wins: 3
Previous Matches:
- 19 Jan 2023: Ghana 3-1 Sudan – African Nations Championship
- 17 Nov 2020: Sudan 1-0 Ghana – Africa Cup of Nations
- 12 Nov 2020: Ghana 2-0 Sudan – Africa Cup of Nations
- 07 Jun 2013: Sudan 1-3 Ghana – FIFA World Cup Qualifier
- 24 Mar 2013: Ghana 4-0 Sudan – FIFA World Cup Qualifier
- 08 Oct 2011: Sudan 0-2 Ghana – Africa Cup of Nations
- 10 Oct 2010: Ghana 0-0 Sudan – Africa Cup of Nations
- 06 Sep 2009: Ghana 2-0 Sudan – FIFA World Cup Qualifier
- 20 Jun 2009: Sudan 0-2 Ghana – FIFA World Cup Qualifier
- 15 Jul 2001: Ghana 1-0 Sudan – FIFA World Cup Qualifier
- 25 Feb 2001: Sudan 1-0 Ghana – FIFA World Cup Qualifier
- 13 Jun 1983: Ghana 3-1 Sudan – President’s Cup
- 16 Feb 1970: Sudan 1-0 Ghana – Africa Cup of Nations
- 01 Dec 1963: Ghana 3-0 Sudan – Africa Cup of Nations
Probable Line-Ups
Ghana:
Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, Majid Ashimeru, Elisha Owusu, Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Isahaku, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo
Sudan:
Mohamed, Koko, Karshom, Khamis, Abdala, Khidir, Eisa, Omer, Thierry, Abdel Rahman
Predictions
Based on historical statistics, the Black Stars are favourites to claim victory. However, with Sudan's current form under Kwesi Appiah, they could upset the odds and break the hearts of Ghanaian fans in Accra. The match could go either way, with a narrow 1-0 victory likely for either side.