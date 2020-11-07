The 24-year-old who plays for Al Ahli Jeddah on loan from Al-Fayha, last month, scored his first International goal for Ghana in a 5-1 win against Asian Champions Qatar, in Antalya, Turkey.

Owusu made his Ghana debut in June 2019, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to Namibia. In this interview he tells us about how it feels to score for Ghana, the need for patience in the rebuilding exercise, winning the AFCON and more:

On how it feels to score first International goal

It is always a great honor for me to be in the black Stars and I have been praying to score this goal. And so, when I got the chance to score, I was happy. It was tears of joy for me cos I was very happy.

On Coach C.K Akonnor

C.K is a very good coach and so I just want to plead with Ghanaians to give him time to put the team in good shape. I can assure Ghanaians that with CK, we can bring the AFCON to Ghana because he is a very good coach. Even giving new players to prove their quality, I think he is good because I like coaches who give the younger ones a chance to play and express themselves.

On immediate target

For me as a player, I want to be at the AFCON to see whether we can bring the cup back to Ghana and so for now I think we have to beat Sudan in Ghana because we have already taken the first 6 points. Scoring Sudan in Ghana will ginger us to qualify for the AFCON. For now, my concentration is to qualify for the AFCON first.

On appreciating his family and fans

I want to thank them for their support for the national team. And also thank my family for the support they have been giving me.

On need for patience

I want to plead with Ghanaians to give the players and the coach time because we have a new coach and some new players. In football sometimes you win and sometimes you lose so I plead with Ghanaians to have time with us and with that, we are going to do our best for the Nation.