His arrival was confirmed in a video published on the national team’s social media channels on Tuesday afternoon.
AFCON 2023: West Ham physio accompanies Kudus to Ghana camp
Mohammed Kudus has finally landed in Kumasi to join the Black Stars camp ahead of their departure for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Recommended articles
The 23-year-old was, however, accompanied by a medical team member, possibly a physiotherapist, from his club West Ham United.
The physiotherapist from the sixth-placed Premier League side will work together with the Black Stars' medical team to ensure that Kudus is 100% fit before he takes part in the tournament in Ivory Coast.
Meanwhile, it is still uncertain how long this will take. It has already been reported by 3Sports that Kudus will need another five to six days to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained in the game against Arsenal on December 28.
With this, the player is unlikely to be available for the team's first AFCON group game against Cape Verde on Sunday.
For the struggling national team, the absence of Kudus is likely to be hard to cope with. Kudus has already scored nine goals and provided three assists in 30 games for the national team.
Kudus also has impressive figures this season. In 16 Premier League games, he scored six goals and in the Europa League he scored two goals in 5 games.
Meanwhile, Mohamed Kudus is still waiting for his first appearance for the Black Stars at an AFCON. At the last tournament in 2021 in Cameroon, he had to withdraw due to a rib fracture.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh