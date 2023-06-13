ADVERTISEMENT
Alphonso Davies: My mother said no to idea of playing for Ghana

Emmanuel Ayamga

Bayern Munich and Canada left-back Alphonso Davies has disclosed that his mother immediately shot down the idea of playing for Ghana.

The 22-year-old said someone from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) reached out to him via Instagram but the contact wasn’t made early enough.

Davies explained that at the time the GFA reached out to him, he had already acquired his Canadian citizenship.

He was, however, quick to add that his mother wasn’t enthused about the idea of playing for Ghana from the start.

Alphonso Davies completed a dream debut 2019/2020 season by winning the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich
“Ghana never reached out and also my mum was like, no [to the idea of me playing for Ghana],” the defender said on the Say Less podcast.

“I was playing like not even like the academy they never like said [anything about wanting me]. I wasn’t a big name. When the news came out that I was going to Bayern, then I got a message from the Ghana Federation.

“I think it was someone from the federation who texted me on Instagram because he didn’t have my number or email but it was too late. At that time I already got my citizenship and made it to Canada.”

Davies was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana’s Central Region, before relocating with his Liberian parents to Canada when he was five years.

His big break came when he was signed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before later joining Bayern in 2019.

In less than two years, the defender developed into a starter at the German club and played a key role as Bayern sealed a historic treble of league, German Cup and Champions League in 2020.

Davies has since been an integral part of the Canadian national team and played at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for his adopted country.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
