‘He knows Ghana’ - Black Stars warned about Kwasi Appiah’s Sudan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has said Kwasi Appiah’s knowledge of the Black Stars could be a weapon for Sudan when the two teams meet.

Augustine Arhinful says Ghana must be wary of Kwasi Appiah's Sudan
Appiah, who is currently the head coach of Sudan, will be facing his country of origin after the Secretraybirds were paired against Ghana during Thursday’s draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Both teams find themselves in Group F of the AFCON qualifiers, which also contains Angola and Niger.

Kwasi Appiah guides Sudan to top of Group B in 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Having served as Ghana’s assistant coach before having two stints as the country’s substantive head coach, Appiah knows the Black Stars very well.

This, Arhinful believes, could be an advantage for Sudan when they take on Otto Addo’s side in the AFCON qualifiers.

“He knows Ghana and Ghana knows him. But we need to begin to scout what he has been doing concerning the current Sudan national team,” Arhinful said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“I think he has brought professionalism and the zeal to win into the Sudanese team. So we can see from the World Cup qualifiers, that they are on top. So it is a dicey situation.”

Ex-Ghana international Augustine Arhinful
Appiah has chalked some impressive results since being hired as the head coach of the Sudan national team in September 2023.

The Secretarybirds have lost just once in eight matches since he took charge, while they also currently sit at the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group, ahead of Senegal.

Meanwhile, Appiah has said he will be targeting victory when Sudan face Ghana, but added that he wished to see both teams qualify for the AFCON.

Emmanuel Ayamga

