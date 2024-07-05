‘He knows Ghana’ - Black Stars warned about Kwasi Appiah’s Sudan

Both teams find themselves in Group F of the AFCON qualifiers, which also contains Angola and Niger.

Kwasi Appiah knows Ghana, says Augustine Arhinful

Having served as Ghana’s assistant coach before having two stints as the country’s substantive head coach, Appiah knows the Black Stars very well.

This, Arhinful believes, could be an advantage for Sudan when they take on Otto Addo’s side in the AFCON qualifiers.

“He knows Ghana and Ghana knows him. But we need to begin to scout what he has been doing concerning the current Sudan national team,” Arhinful said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“I think he has brought professionalism and the zeal to win into the Sudanese team. So we can see from the World Cup qualifiers, that they are on top. So it is a dicey situation.”

Appiah has chalked some impressive results since being hired as the head coach of the Sudan national team in September 2023.

The Secretarybirds have lost just once in eight matches since he took charge, while they also currently sit at the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group, ahead of Senegal.