Fans want me back in the Black Stars – Baba Rahman

The left-back was jeered off the field in that clash and has since not represented Ghana.

However, the 30-year-old recently told the BBC he will return to the Black Stars when he feels ready, adding that some fans have called for his return.

"Fans are asking me all the time to come back to play for Ghana but I think I need to take care of my health before everything right now.

"People know about my injury history and it has really been a difficult few years. I just want to enjoy my club football again and then I know my international career will take off again too."

Why did he leave?

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo disclosed that the booing he received in 2023 contributed to his absence from the team. His family was also affected in that process.

But Rahman still maintains it was a personal decision to stay away from the national team in order to fully focus on recovering from terrific injuries that sidelined him for about three years.

“It’s a personal decision to take a break [from Ghana] to concentrate on my fitness because I’ve not had a great time with injuries.

“When I joined PAOK last year, I thought it was wise to stay away a bit from international football to get my fitness back," he added.