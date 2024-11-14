ADVERTISEMENT
Fans want me back in the Black Stars – Baba Rahman

Mandela Anuvabe

Ghana international Baba Rahman has disclosed that some Ghanaian fans want him to return to the national team.

Rahman has been away from the team for over a year now. He last played in September 2023 in a qualifying match for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against the Central African Republic.

The left-back was jeered off the field in that clash and has since not represented Ghana.

However, the 30-year-old recently told the BBC he will return to the Black Stars when he feels ready, adding that some fans have called for his return.

"Fans are asking me all the time to come back to play for Ghana but I think I need to take care of my health before everything right now.

Baba Rahman
Baba Rahman Pulse Ghana

"People know about my injury history and it has really been a difficult few years. I just want to enjoy my club football again and then I know my international career will take off again too."

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo disclosed that the booing he received in 2023 contributed to his absence from the team. His family was also affected in that process.

But Rahman still maintains it was a personal decision to stay away from the national team in order to fully focus on recovering from terrific injuries that sidelined him for about three years.

“It’s a personal decision to take a break [from Ghana] to concentrate on my fitness because I’ve not had a great time with injuries.

Baba Rahman suffering a serious injury at AFCON 2017
Baba Rahman suffering a serious injury at AFCON 2017 Pulse Ghana

“When I joined PAOK last year, I thought it was wise to stay away a bit from international football to get my fitness back," he added.

The next international break will be in March 2025, and there’s still no certainty that Rahman will be called for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

