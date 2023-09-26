Black Queens wallop Rwanda 12-0 on aggregate in 2024 WAFCON qualifiers

A hat-trick from Alice Kusi and strikes by Evelyn Badu and Stella Nyamekye saw Nora Hauptle’s side run riots against the hapless visitors.

Just like in the first leg, Ghana made a bright start to the game and dominated the opening exchanges before opening the scoring after 22 minutes following Alice Kusi’s smart finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spartak Subotica forward made it 2-0 four minutes later after initiating an attacking play and making a quick run into the box to head the ball home.

Kusi completed her hat-trick in the 37th minute after being set up by Evelyn Badu to finish with aplomb from outside the box.

Badu went from provider to scorer late in the first half when she latched onto a pass from Jennifer Cujdoe, dribbled past the goalkeeper and passed the ball into an empty net.

Nyamekye wrapped up the scoring deep into injury time in the second half, as the home side run out as comfortable winners.

The results sees Ghana progress to the next round of the 2024 WAFCON qualifiers with an emphatic 12-0 aggregate victory.

ADVERTISEMENT