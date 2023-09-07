The Black Stars need at least a draw in today’s game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi to book their place at next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast.
Jordan Ayew captains Black Stars against Central African Republic
Jordan Ayew will captain Ghana when they take on the Central African Republic (CAR) in a 2023 AFCON qualifier this afternoon.
Substantive captain Andre Ayew has been benched by coach Chris Hughton, while the team’s two assistant captains, Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey, are also unavailable due to injury.
In the absence of the above trio in the starting line-up, Hughton has elected Jordan Ayew to lead the team out as skipper against the CAR.
The Crystal Palace forward has started the season pretty well, with his sensational form in the Premier League, where he has three assists in four games, earning him the club's player of the month award.
Meanwhile, Lawrence Ati Zigi starts in goal, with Alidu Seidu, Abdul Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo forming the back four.
Abdul Salis Samed and Elisha Owusu will play as a midfield duo, while Jordan Ayew and Osman Bukari will operate from the right and left flanks, respectively.
West Ham United new boy Mohammed Kudus is tasked with being the creative force in the no.10 role, while Inaki Williams starts as the team’s arrowhead.
See Ghana’s starting line-up against CAR below:
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Alidu Seidu
Abdul Baba Rahman
Alexander Djiku
Joseph Aidoo
Abdul Salis Samed
Elisha Owusu
Osman Bukari
Jordan Ayew
Mohammed Kudus
Inaki Williams
