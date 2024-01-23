CAF fines Ghana $15,000 over fans trouble during AFCON

A statement from the GFA said security officials reported that two groups of supporters from Ghana were involved in a scuffle at half-time at the stand N°18, which led to the use of teargas.

CAF’s Disciplinary Board subsequently reached a decision to fine the Ghana FA $15,000 after examining all the facts.

“The Disciplinary Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed a fine of Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($15,000) on the Ghana Football Association over fans trouble in the Africa Cup of Nations Match 4 game between Ghana and Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024,” the statement reads.

“The Safety and Security Official reported that two groups of supporters from Ghana were involved in a scuffle at half-time at the stand N°18. There was use of tear gas during the incident.”

It added: “The Disciplinary Board took the decision after examining all the facts, allegations, legal arguments, and evidence submitted in the context of these proceedings.

“The Ghana Football Association is expected to pay the fine within 60 days of the date of the decision.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars ended the group phase of the tournament without a win after a late collapse saw Mozambique come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Two well-taken penalties by Jordan Ayew on either side of the half put Chris Hughton's side in control heading into the final minutes of the game.

However, Mozambique halved the deficit in the 91st minute of injury after Geny Catamo expertly converted from the spot following substitute Andre Ayew’s handball in the penalty box.

Three minutes later, Reinildo Mandava broke Ghanaian hearts by grabbing the equaliser when he headed the ball into the net from a corner kick.

Meanwhile, Ghana are on the brink of exiting the 2023 AFCON after being held to a draw by Mozambique on Monday evening.

