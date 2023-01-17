CHAN 2022: Ghana awarded 3 points, 3 goals due to Morocco pull-out

A statement from the Organising Committee said Ghana, Sudan and Madagascar, who make up Group C, will all be awarded the points for the matches they were supposed to play against the North African side.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Black Galaxies suffered a disappointing defeat to Madagascar in their opening game of the CHAN tournament on Sunday.

The West Africans were made to pay for their sloppiness at the back as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to their opponents.

Two defensive mistakes allowed Solomampionona Koloina and Tokinantenaina Olivier to give Madagascar a commanding lead, before substitute Augustine Agyapong pulled one back for Ghana.

Read the statement from the Organising Committee on the awarding of points below:

The Organizing Committee of the African Nations Championship in its meeting held in Algiers on the 16th of January 2023 noted with regret the absence of the National Team of Morocco from Match #5 of Group C between Morocco & Sudan in the frame of the group matches of the final tournament of CHAN2022.

The Committee reviewed the referee’s and commissioner’s reports and applied the following articles of the competition’s regulations, namely Articles 83 & 84.

The Committee decided that:

• The Moroccan National team will lose all its matches by 3-0.

• Sudan, Ghana & Madagascar will earn 3 points each in their matches against Morocco.

• At the end of the phase of the group matches, the 1st and 2nd classified teams from Group C will qualify for the next round of the competition.

• Match #22: Sudan vs. Madagascar initially scheduled to be played in Oran has been moved to Constantine without any change in the date and kick-off time.