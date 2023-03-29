ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Hughton: Ghana lucky to have Mohammed Kudus

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Chris Hughton says the country is lucky to have a player like Mohammed Kudus, who can perfectly play in a number of positions.

The 64-year-old looks set to build his team around the Ajax star, having started him in each of his first two matches in charge of the Black Stars.

Hughton’s debut game saw Ghana defeat Angola 1-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, with the West Africans coming from behind to draw with the Black Antelopes in the reverse fixture.

Kudus played a key role in both games for Ghana and his national team manager believes the country is fortunate to have a player of his calibre.

“We are fortunate to have Mohammed Kudus; we all know that. We’ve actually been planning on a few positions, and in the last few games, he’s been at the right-hand side,” Hughton told Supersport.

“I think he is a player who can play in the attacking midfield. If he could play on either flank, I think he would be better on the right than the left. He is also playing in a strong team that generally has more possession than the opposition.”

“We are fortunate to have him. Whether he is coming on from the bench or starting role, I think we have a lot of flexibility on the way he can play.”

Meanwhile, Kudus has been in sensational form for both club and country, having also starred for the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 22-year-old is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal after finally overcoming injury and settling at Ajax.

The young playmaker is on a rich vein of form that has seen him contribute 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.

He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit.

