Chris Hughton is a good friend but I didn’t impose him on GFA – Gabby Otchere-Darko

According to him, although he enjoys a very good relationship with the 64-year-old, the decision to appoint him was solely made by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
Leading member of the governing NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has refuted claims that he influenced the appointment of Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach.
Hughton was officially unveiled as Ghana’s head coach last month, as he replaced Otto Addo at the helm after previously serving as technical advisor under the latter.
The former Newcastle United and Brighton boss has since been unbeaten in his opening two matches in charge of the Black Stars.
Ghana defeated Angola 1-0 in Kumasi before drawing with the Black Antelopes in Luanda in a double-header 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
Discussing Hughton’s appointment and the speculations flying around, Otchere-Darko said the coach was the GFA’s choice.
"Chris Hughton was brought by the GFA not me. Chris and I have been good friends for a long time,” he told Kegyiwa Nankasa on his YouTube channel.
“He is a Tottenham fan and I am an Arsenal fan. The president is also a Tottenham fan. These things happen because God works in mysterious ways in putting strange people together.”
The legal practitioner added: "Chris is the choice of the Ghana Football Association and I think it's a good decision.
“When there is a vacancy anywhere people lobby and at the time, people thought Hughton deserved the job. The GFA also needed someone who knew the team.”
Meanwhile, with two more qualifying games remaining, Ghana could secure qualification to the 2023 AFCON if they win their next match against Madagascar in June.
