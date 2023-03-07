ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Hughton watches Partey, Semenyo as Arsenal beat Bournemouth in Premier League

Emmanuel Ayamga

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton and his assistant George Boateng were at the Emirates Stadium to watch Arsenal's victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

There was Ghanaian interest in Saturday’s game as both Thomas Partey and Antoine Semenyo started for their respective teams.

The Gunners came from 2-0 down to record an impressive 3-2 victory following a last-minute goal by Reiss Nelson.

Mikel Arteta’s side looked to be heading towards defeat when they conceded two goals to Bournemouth after strikes from Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi.

However, a late rally from Arsenal saw them restore parity after quick-fire goals from Partey and Ben White.

Nelson then netted the winner with the last kick of the game as the Gunners maintained their five-point lead at the summit of the league table.

Ghana coach Hughton and his assistant Boateng were captured by cameras at the stadium, as they observed the performances of Partey and Semenyo.

Partey lasted the full 90 minutes for Arsenal, while Bournemouth striker Semenyo was replaced in the 64th minute by Jaidon Anthony.

The GFA appointed Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars in mid-February, as he succeeded Otto Addo at the helm.

The former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest manager previously served as Ghana’s technical advisor at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Hughton’s first official assignment will come later this month when the Black Stars face Angola in a double-header 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
