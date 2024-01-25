Chris Hughton’s 31% win rate the worst among Ghana’s last 4 coaches

During Akonnor’s time in charge, he managed a win rate of 40%, while Rajevac and Addo had win rates of 38% and 42%, respectively.

Hughton was relieved of his post on Tuesday after Ghana suffered a disappointing exit from the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

A statement from the Ghana FA also said the Executive Council has also decided to dissolve the technical team of the national team.

Hughton was appointed as Ghana coach in February 2023 as a replacement to Otto Addo but his tenure did not go according to plan.

The Black Stars have badly struggled in the last 11 months, winning just four times in 13 matches under the Irishman.

Ghana have also failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions, a miserable run which includes defeat to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The final straw was the Black Stars' disgraceful exit from the 2023 AFCON, where they failed to win a single game in a group that contained Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.