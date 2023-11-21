Andre Ayew starts, Kudus benched as Ghana names starting line-up against Comoros

Mohammed Kudus has, however, been left on the bench after missing the team’s last training session due to a back injury.

Hughton has decided to stick with Richard Ofori in post, but Odoi has replaced Alidu Seidu at right-back while Nuhu Adams has also come in for the injured Daniel Amartey.

Gideon Mensah and Nicholas Opoku complete the back four, with Abdul Salis Samed and Baba Iddrisu once again trusted in the middle of the park.

Jordan Ayew also keeps his position on the left flank, with the match-winner against Madagascar Inaki Williams set to operate from the right.

Captain Andre Ayew returns to the side for the first time in months and will occupy the no.10 role in the absence of the injured Kudus.

Antoine Semenyo will also lead the line as the team’s main strike as he aims to add to his tally of two goals for the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, Ghana will be hoping to make it two wins from two World Cup qualifying matches when they face Comoros.

The Black Stars have a good opportunity to move to the top of Group H with a win, especially with Mali dropping points after being held at home by the Central African Republic (CAR).

See Ghana’s starting XI against Comoros below:

Richard Ofori

Denis Odoi

Gideon Mensah

Kassim Nuhu Adams

Nicholas Opoku

Baba Iddrisu

Abdul Salis Samed

Jordan Ayew

Inaki Williams

Andre Ayew