Drum used by Black Stars during 2022 World Cup added to FIFA museum collection

Ahead of each game, the team was usually captured singing and dancing to the sound from their locally-made drums and tambourines.

While the Black Stars did not do so well at the last World Cup after suffering a group-stage exit, the drum they used for the 'jama' has been added to the FIFA museum collection.

A post on the FIFA museum page on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the addition of the drum as part of the governing body’s series on the history of the World Cup.

“Ghana players made their arrival to the stadiums at Qatar 2022 in style. This particular drum is now part of the FIFA Museum collection,” the page wrote.

This comes after the jersey worn by Asamoah Gyan during the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-final game against Uruguay was also preserved in the FIFA museum two years ago.

Gyan was one of Ghana’s key players as the Black Stars came close to becoming Africa’s first semi-finalists at the global showpiece.

The former Sunderland striker scored three goals, including the winner in the round of 16 against the USA, as Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

He went on to become Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup, having scored six goals across three tournaments.