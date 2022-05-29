Eddie Nketiah: Ghana-target to sign new 5-year contract at Arsenal

Nketiah was restricted to very few appearances at Arsenal, until the final few weeks of the season when manager Mikel Arteta drafted him into his starting line-up.

He, however, grabbed his chance and was in imperious form for the Gunners as they finished fifth in the Premier League.

The highly-rated striker finished the campaign as Arsenal’s top scorer after netting 10 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

A couple of clubs in England and Germany were seeking to prise Nketiah away from the Emirates, but European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that he is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Imago

“Eddie Nketiah’s new contract will be valid until June 2027,” Romano posted on Twitter in the early hours of Saturday.

“Five-year deal now set to be signed, as Arsenal wanted him to stay at all costs. Crystal Palace, West Ham and two Bundesliga clubs approached Eddie but he’s staying.”

Meanwhile, Nketiah has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with the Association pushing for him to switch nationality.

The Chelsea academy product has Ghanaian parents but plays for England at youth level, having featured for their U17 and U21 teams.

In a recent interview The Beautiful Game Podcast, however, Nketiah revealed that it was possible to play for the Black Stars.