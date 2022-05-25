I was born in Ghana but my heart is with Belgium – Francis Amuzu rejects Black Stars

He has since established himself as a professional footballer, becoming a regular at Belgian club Anderlecht.

Amuzu has also represented Belgium at U19 and U21 levels and he insists has no plans of featuring for the Black Stars.

“They call my agent every day, but I keep it off. Look, I was born in Ghana and when I’m there, I feel at home there because of the African atmosphere," the forward told Het Nieuwsblad.

"My sporty heart lies with Belgium. With Belgium you can go very far at such a World Cup, with Ghana there is a real chance that you will be out quickly.

“I have a career plan and we’ll see. I had hoped that I would already have more playing minutes at Anderlecht, but then I also have to show myself.”

While Amuzu is not entertaining Ghana at the moment, reports suggest Tariq Lamptey is considering switching nationalities to play for the Black Stars.

The Brighton and Hove Albion defender is one of the foreign-born players on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), with the FA aiming to beef up the Black Stars squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 21-year-old was handed a call-up to England’s U21 side ahead of their Euro qualifiers against the Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia in June.

However, Young Lions coach Lee Carsley confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday that the right-back has asked to be left out of the squad after being approached by Ghana.

“There’s an issue over his dual nationality. He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute,” Carsley said, as quoted by the Sun.

“He’s asked to be left out of the squad for a bit of head space. He’s not switched, it’s not cemented or anything like that.

“But he’s had an approach (from Ghana), we have to respect that. We’ve made it clear how important we see him to us. I know the seniors have as well. It’s not something that we’ve given up on. Tariq is fully aware of how important we see him.”