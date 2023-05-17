ADVERTISEMENT
GFA eyes Kudus, Kamaldeen, Paintsil for Black Meteors' Olympic ambitions

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has indicated its readiness to invite some Black Stars players to the Black Meteors for future tournaments.

GFA eyes Kudus, Kamaldeen, Paintsil for Black Meteors' Olympic ambitions
GFA eyes Kudus, Kamaldeen, Paintsil for Black Meteors’ Olympic ambitions

According to the communications director of the FA, Henry Asante Twum, Mohammed Kudus, Joseph Paintsil and Kamaldeen Sulemana are all under consideration for the U23s.

Ghana recently booked their place in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be staged in Morocco in June.

Henry Asante Twum
Henry Asante Twum Pulse Ghana

Ibrahim Tanko’s side featured some of Ghana’s best young talents, including Sporting’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who was part of Ghana’s squad at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

FC Nordsjaelland wonderkid Ernest Nuamah also played for the Black Meteors in the two-legged playoff against Algeria.

Mohammed Kudus starred for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Mohammed Kudus starred for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup AFP

Ghana have since been paired in the same group with hosts Morocco, Congo Brazzaville and Guinea for the U23 AFCON, with qualification to the 2023 Olympic Games up for grabs.

Joseph Paintsil becomes first player to hit 10+ goals and assists in Belgian league
Joseph Paintsil becomes first player to hit 10+ goals and assists in Belgian league Pulse Ghana

“The two coaches will decide on it. [Black Meteors coach] Ibrahim Tanko will need to tell us his plans and which players he intends to take for the U23 tournament from the Black Stars,” Asante Twum said.

“Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen, and Joseph Paintsil among others are all qualified players who can play for the U-23 in Morocco.”

Kamaldeen Sulemana
Kamaldeen Sulemana Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Hamburg forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer says he is open to playing for Ghana’s U23 national team.

The 21-year-old said it has never crossed his mind to make the step-down but will consider it if he’s called to the Black Meteors.

“That is a good question, but I don’t know; I have never thought about it or talked about it to someone. Maybe if they call me. I don’t know when is the tournament, but we never know,” he told Ghanaweb.

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer open to Black Meteors call-up
Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer open to Black Meteors call-up Pulse Ghana

Konigsdorffer was one of five foreign-born players who switched nationalities to play for Ghana in the middle of 2022.

The Hamburg forward was born in Berlin and has lived all his life in Germany, even featuring for their U-21 team.

