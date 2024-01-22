Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of AFCON 2023 elimination

The result leaves Ghana with just two points in Group B, while their chances of progressing to the round of 16 are now very slim.

Inaki Williams dropped to the bench following his poor outing against Egypt the last time out, with Joseph Paintsil taking his place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Ofori maintained his position between the sticks, with the back four of Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku also unchanged.

In midfield, Abdul Salis Samed took his place as the anchor, while Majeed Ashimeru recovered in time to also start alongside the Lens man.

Jordan Ayew also made his third successive start in the 2023 AFCON after being deployed at left wing, with Paintsil also making a return to the starting line-up on the opposite flank.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus was once again tasked with being Ghana’s creative force and played behind striker Antoine Semenyo.

The Black Stars went into their final group game against the Mambas desperately in need of a win to enhance their chances of qualification.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having failed to win any of their first two group matches after losing to Cape Verde and drawing with Egypt, Ghana made a quick start to the game and nearly opened the scoring after just 45 seconds via Semenyo’s shot, but his effort was tipped over by the Mozambican goalkeeper.

Hughton's side continued to push and their efforts paid off in the 15th minute when Paintsil was brought down in the box for a penalty. Jordan Ayew stepped up and converted to give Ghana the lead.

Ghana’s dominance waned from hereon and Mozambique warmed themselves back into the game before the half-time break.

Despite the turnaround, it was the Black Stars who doubled their lead in the second half, with Ayew again scoring from a penalty after Kudus’ shot was blocked with an arm in the box.

The Black Stars seemed to be cruising and angling towards an important victory but were penalized in the 91st minute when Andre Ayew handled the ball in the box.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the resulting penalty, Catamo halved the deficit before Mandava broke Ghanaian hearts in the fourth minute of added time with a fine header after Richard Ofori's blunder gifted the Mambas a corner kick.