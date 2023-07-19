Ghana paid $80,000 for acquisition of yellow cards at 2022 World Cup – GFA

The Black Stars endured a disappointing outing at the World Cup, having finished bottom of a group containing Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Otto Addo’s side lost their opening game 3-2 to Portugal but recovered to beat South Korea by the same score line.

Despite needing a win or draw against Uruguay in their last group game to reach the last 16, Ghana lost 2-0 to the South American side.

The Black Stars also exited the tournament having accumulated eight yellow cards, four of which came in the first game against Portugal.

Each yellow card is said to attract a fine of $10,000 and the GFA has now confirmed paying the fines to FIFA.

“We paid $80,000 for yellow cards acquisition at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar,” Asante Twum told Angel TV, as quoted by GTV Sports+.

Meanwhile, Ghana will be looking to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico after being paired in a tricky group alongside Mali.