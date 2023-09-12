Inaki Williams benched, Semenyo starts as Ghana names starting XI for Liberia friendly

In their stead, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen will start in between the sticks and will be protected by a back four of Kingsley Schindler, Alexander Djiku, Joseph Aidoo and Nicholas Opoku.

Edmund Addo and Baba Iddrisu have been tasked with manning the midfield as a duo, while Abdul Hamid Fatawu and Ernest Nuamah occupy the flanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Kudus is retained as the team’s creative force in the no.10 role, with Antoine Semenyo finally handed a starting spot.

The Black Stars will be aiming to build on last Thursday’s result over the Central Africa Republic (CAR) by making it back-to-back wins.