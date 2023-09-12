The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, have been left out of the starting line-up, with Inaki Williams, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Salis Samed and Osman Bukari also left on the bench.
Inaki Williams benched, Semenyo starts as Ghana names starting XI for Liberia friendly
Ghana coach Chris Hughton has made wholesale changes for this afternoon’s international friendly against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.
In their stead, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen will start in between the sticks and will be protected by a back four of Kingsley Schindler, Alexander Djiku, Joseph Aidoo and Nicholas Opoku.
Edmund Addo and Baba Iddrisu have been tasked with manning the midfield as a duo, while Abdul Hamid Fatawu and Ernest Nuamah occupy the flanks.
Mohammed Kudus is retained as the team’s creative force in the no.10 role, with Antoine Semenyo finally handed a starting spot.
The Black Stars will be aiming to build on last Thursday’s result over the Central Africa Republic (CAR) by making it back-to-back wins.
Hughton’s side came from behind to beat CAR 2-1 in Kumasi to book their place at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
