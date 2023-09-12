ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Inaki Williams benched, Semenyo starts as Ghana names starting XI for Liberia friendly

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has made wholesale changes for this afternoon’s international friendly against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana vs Liberia: See the Black Stars' starting line-up
Ghana vs Liberia: See the Black Stars' starting line-up

The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, have been left out of the starting line-up, with Inaki Williams, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Salis Samed and Osman Bukari also left on the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In their stead, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen will start in between the sticks and will be protected by a back four of Kingsley Schindler, Alexander Djiku, Joseph Aidoo and Nicholas Opoku.

Edmund Addo and Baba Iddrisu have been tasked with manning the midfield as a duo, while Abdul Hamid Fatawu and Ernest Nuamah occupy the flanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Kudus is retained as the team’s creative force in the no.10 role, with Antoine Semenyo finally handed a starting spot.

The Black Stars will be aiming to build on last Thursday’s result over the Central Africa Republic (CAR) by making it back-to-back wins.

Hughton’s side came from behind to beat CAR 2-1 in Kumasi to book their place at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Ghana vs Liberia: See the Black Stars' starting line-up

    Inaki Williams benched, Semenyo starts as Ghana names starting XI for Liberia friendly

  • Jordan Ayew all smiles as he celebrates 32nd birthday in Black Stars camp (Video)

    Video: Jordan Ayew all smiles as he celebrates 32nd birthday in Black Stars camp

  • Kudus meets West Ham fan who travelled to Ghana to watch him play

    Kudus meets West Ham fan who travelled to Ghana to watch him play

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana

'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana

Raoul Savoy: CAR coach accuses Hughton’s Black Stars of playing anti-football

‘They didn’t come to play’ – CAR coach accuses Black Stars of playing anti-football

Meet the West Ham fan who travelled from London to watch Kudus in Ghana

Video: Meet the West Ham fan who travelled from London to Ghana to watch Kudus

Ghana 2-1 Central African Republic: Black Stars qualify for 2023 AFCON

Ghana 2-1 CAR: Black Stars qualify for 2023 AFCON with late victory in Kumasi