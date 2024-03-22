ADVERTISEMENT
Nuamah starts, Jordan Ayew captains as Ghana name starting XI against Nigeria

Emmanuel Ayamga

Jordan Ayew will captain the Black Stars in today’s international friendly against rivals Nigeria in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Ghana vs Nigeria: See Black Stars starting line-up against Super Eagles in friendly

The Crystal Palace striker has been named in Otto Addo’s starting line-up, but his senior brother Andre Ayew has been left on the bench.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi also returns between the sticks, while Patrick Kpozo, Jerome Opoku, Ernest Nuamah and Forson Amamkwah have also been handed starts against the Super Eagles.

The Black Stars of Ghana
Ghana seems to have deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ati-Zigi flanked by a back four of Alidu Seidu, Opoku, Edmund Addo and Kpozo.

Abdul Salis Samed and Baba Iddrisu will play as a double pivot, while debutant Forson Amankwah has been tasked with playing further upfront.

Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah will occupy the left and right flanks, respectively, with Antoine Semenyo leading the line.

See Ghana’s starting line-up against Nigeria below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

