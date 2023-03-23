‘He finally played like the Arsenal version’ – Ghanaians praise Thomas Partey after Angola win

A late goal by substitute Antoine Semenyo was the difference between the two teams as Chris Hughton made a winning start to life as Ghana coach.

Partey, who captained the team in the absence of Andre Ayew, was one of the standout players in what was a difficult game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arsenal midfielder has often been criticised for his inconsistent performances in a Ghana shirt and has in the past been accused of not doing enough for his country.

However, he was at his best against Angola, spreading passes to his attacking teammates and helping the Black Stars dominate in the middle of the park.

Some Ghanaians on social media took notice of Partey’s performance and praised him in the aftermath of the game.

See some of the best tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT