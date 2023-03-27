ADVERTISEMENT
Wollacott returns, Schindler starts: How injury-hit Black Stars could line up against Angola

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is expected to make changes to his starting line-up against Angola following injuries to some of his first-team players.

The 64-year-old named a strong line-up in his debut game in charge of the Black Stars, with Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams all starting in last Thursday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola in Kumasi.

Ahead of the return fixture against the Black Antelopes in Luanda, Ghana will be without four key players.

Captain Andre Ayew withdrew from the squad due to injury, while Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku and Denis Odoi have also been ruled out.

The Black Stars defeated a resolute Angola side 1-0 at home, thanks to a last-minute goal by substitute Antoine Semenyo.

The injuries in camp, though, mean that Hughton cannot name the same team that started in last week’s home game against Angola.

Jojo Wollacott is expected to replace Lawrence Ati Zigi in post, while Kingsley Schindler could also get his debut at right-back following Odoi’s withdrawal.

Alexander Djiku’s injury means Daniel Amartey will likely partner Joseph Aidoo at the heart of defence, while Abdul Salis Samed could return to the starting line-up to take his place beside Partey.

Meanwhile, the front four of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams is expected to be maintained.

See Ghana’s probable line-up against Angola below:

Jojo Wollacott

Kingsley Schindler

Gideon Mensah

Daniel Amartey

Joseph Aidoo

Salis Smed

Thomas Partey

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Jordan Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

Inaki Williams

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
