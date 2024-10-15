‘Make you guys nor return to Ghana again'—heartbroken Ghanaians tell Black Stars

Disenchanted Ghanaian fans in their reactions toward the abysmal performance of the team took to X formally Twitter to express their view.

According to one fan, the Black Stars should not return to the country.

The pain has even caused a popular social media influencer and commentator, Kwadwo Sheldon, to call out the President of the Republic, referring to a tweet he tweeted years ago.

Another influencer posted saying it is very good the team couldn’t make it like the foolish money they’ll send to the AFCON.

Before the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Ghana Football Association president Kurt E.S. Okraku delivered a master speech to the boys, but all couldn’t power the team to victory.

Another supporter on X blamed the FA president, describing his speech as “bad to worse.”

“The coach who was supposed to lead the Black Stars after Chris Houghton was not Otto Addo, but somehow he was the one they appointed. If Otto Addo is leaving, he should go with the clueless Exco members,” an unhappy sports journalist tweeted.

When next will Ghana play in the qualifiers