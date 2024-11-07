ADVERTISEMENT
Inaki Williams supports brother Nico’s decision to reject Barcelona

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has expressed his full support for his brother Nico Williams’ decision to turn down a move to Barcelona last summer, believing it was the right choice for him.

Inaki and Nico Williams

Nico Williams had been heavily linked with Barcelona following his standout performances that helped Spain win Euro 2024, but he chose to remain with Athletic Bilbao instead of signing with the Blaugrana.

Reflecting on this decision, Inaki shared his thoughts during an appearance with Nico on La Revuelta, a show on Spain’s LA 1 channel.

“It was a very long, very hard summer for him. It was a summer of having to make decisions. After several months, for me, he has made the right one,” Inaki said, showing confidence in his brother’s choice.

Inaki also highlighted the special experience of playing alongside Nico in the Europa League for the first time. “Now we have fulfilled a dream, like the whole team. There are few of us who have been lucky enough to play in European competition with Athletic Club, and now we are going to fulfil the dream of many,” he added, emphasizing the significance of the moment for both brothers and their club.

Inaki and Nico Williams Pulse Ghana

Inaki and Nico Williams will be slightly frustrated with the fact that their side Athletic Club Bilbao will head into Thursday's fixture off the back of consecutive league draws against Mallorca and Real Betis, leaving them with just one win from their previous five La Liga matches

