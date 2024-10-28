Video: Barcelona fans offer thanksgiving with GH₵20 in church for beating Real Madrid

They were holding a Barcelona home jersey, with one person proudly twirling and shaking the red and blue coloured shirt.

Another person who spoke on the pulpit said they were elated because this is the first time in 19 months that their club has emerged victorious over Real Madrid in a competitive El Clasico.

He then added that the group of Barcelona fans in the church are offering GH₵20 as a thanksgiving offering.

“They [Barcelona] scored them [Real Madrid] four without a response, therefore all Barcelona fans here want to thank God with GH₵20. So, when your team also wins, you come and thank God similarly,” he said.

In another video circulating on social media, three young guys wearing the Barcelona home kit were joyfully jubilating with another person in a black Barcelona jersey.

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid dominated the first half and thought they had taken the lead through Kylian Mbappe in the first half when Kylian Mbappe lobbed a fine ball over goalkeeper Inaki Pena exactly half an hour into the clash but that was ruled out for offside.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side kept pushing but still couldn’t crack the code against a back line of Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Jules Kounde, and Alejandro Balde.

Barcelona truly showed why they are league leaders in the second half. Robert Lewandowski scored a two-minute brace in the 54th and 56th minute.