Injured Inaki Williams replaced by Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer for AFCON qualifier

“Black Stars Head Coach Chris Hughton has drafted in Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer to replace Inaki Williams who has been ruled out of the upcoming AFCON qualifying match against Madagascar,” the GFA announced.

“The Athletic Bilbao forward who was named on Ghana’s squad for the qualifier has been ruled out with an injury to his right knee.

“Königsdörffer will join the squad in Accra when they commence camping on June 12 ahead of the qualifier.”

This comes after Inaki Williams confirmed his unavailability for Ghana’s upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.

The Black Stars will travel to Madagascar on June 18 as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.

Williams was part of the initial squad announced by Ghana coach Chris Hughton last week for the upcoming game but he ruled himself out on Monday.

In a statement shared on his Twitter page, the 28-year-old said he has been forced to pull out due to a knee injury.

According to him, he has been playing through the injury for Athletic Bilbao but has now been advised by his medical team to “solve the problem to be 100% for the preseason.”

“Since a few weeks I've been playing with pain in my right knee. I decided to play until the end of the season, but after having spoken to the medical services, we've decided to stop and solve the problem to be 100% for the preseason,” the forward wrote.