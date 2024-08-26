Jordan Ayew always shows up very dedicated to Black Stars – Otto Addo

Addo trusted Ayew for both of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June.

The newly signed Leicester City forward came off the bench to score the winner against Mali and also bagged a hat-trick against CAR.

Otto Addo praises "disciplined" Jordan Ayew

Discussing Ayew’s impact on the Black Stars, Addo said all the players in the national team rate him very highly.

He further highlighted the former Olympique Marseille striker’s dedication, insisting Ayew works hard even if he doesn’t score.

“All the players have a very good opinion of him. He’s always disciplined, always shows up very, very dedicated to the national team and that's his job,” Addo told FIFA.com.

“Sometimes, and maybe people don’t see this as I know they expect strikers to score, when he doesn’t score he does a good job and especially good defensive work; closing down gaps, winning duels, running and pressing.

“Even if he doesn’t score, I think, for me and other coaches, we see the benefits of him. I was happy for him that he scored.”

Ayew, who scored four goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League last season, recently completed a £8 million transfer to Leicester City.