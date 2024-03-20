‘I’m excited by England call-up’ – Kobbie Mainoo after swerving Ghana for Three Lions

Mainoo’s performances in midfield have been commended by fans and pundits alike, with the teenager once again delivering a masterclass in Manchester United’s 4-3 win over rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals last Sunday.

On Tuesday, Mainoo was handed his first senior call-up by England manager Gareth Southgate, ending any hopes of the young midfielder playing for Ghana.

Reacting to his debut international invite, Mainoo said the news has not sunk in yet, adding that he’s overly excited.

"Yeah, it's a bit different! He told me to meet him in the reception and just told me I've been called up and I'm gonna be with the squad for the week. I don’t think it’s sunk in yet, but I'm excited,” he told England's official X account.

Mainoo had been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who declared their interest in pursuing the midfielder to switch nationality from England to play for the Black Stars.

In February, an Executive Council member of the GFA, Dr. Randy Abbey, confirmed the Association’s interest in the Manchester United prodigy.

“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams,” he told The Times.

“Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him at home and abroad.”