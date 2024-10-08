Kwasi Appiah: I hope both Ghana and Sudan qualify for 2025 AFCON

Both teams find themselves in Group F, which also contains Angola and Niger, and currently occupy the second and third positions.

Ahead of Sudan’s game against Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, Appiah has revealed his desire to see both teams qualify from the group.

“I hope both Ghana and Sudan qualify for the 2025 AFCON. We just have to pray and hope that we all achieve our goal,” he told Asempa FM, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

Kwasi Appiah's transformation of Sudan

Meanwhile, Appiah has temporarily stepped down from his position as an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following a directive from CAF.

The 64-year-old played for the Black Stars in the 1980s before having two stints as the country’s head coach following his retirement.

Since becoming Sudan’s head coach in September 2023, Appiah has chalked some impressive results.

The Falcons of Jediane have lost just twice in nine matches since he took charge, while they also currently sit at the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group, ahead of Senegal.