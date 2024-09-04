ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

2025 AFCON Q: Kwasi Appiah’s Sudan move 3 points ahead of Ghana after beating Niger

Emmanuel Ayamga

Sudan have made a great start to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after beating Niger to assume the top spot in Group F.

2025 AFCON Q: Kwasi Appiah’s Sudan move 3 points ahead of Ghana after beating Niger
2025 AFCON Q: Kwasi Appiah’s Sudan move 3 points ahead of Ghana after beating Niger

James Kwasi Appiah’s side recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Niger on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, to open their qualifying campaign.

Recommended articles

In a game that was closely contested, Abo Eisa’s strike six minutes after the half-time break was enough to secure all three points for the hosts.

The result means Sudan have moved to the top of the group, although Ghana would have the opportunity to join them on three points when they take on Angola on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars will host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as they also aim to make a winning start to the qualifying campaign.

Otto Addo has a full house in camp, with Jordan Ayew and Elisha Owusu being the latest to join the team’s camp following their delayed travel.

Meanwhile, Appiah continues his massive transformation of the Sudan national team since taking charge a year ago.

Kwasi Appiah wants to lead Sudan to their first-ever FIFA World Cup
Kwasi Appiah wants to lead Sudan to their first-ever FIFA World Cup Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Sudan have lost just once in nine matches since he took charge and they currently sit at the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group, ahead of Senegal.

Appiah has led Sudan to impressive wins over DR Congo, Mauritania and South Sudan while drawing with Togo in the World Cup qualifiers.

Although qualifying for the AFCON and World Cup remains an arduous task, Appiah believes it is not out of his reach to achieve them.

The Ghanaian coach will be facing his home country twice in October when Sudan take on the Black Stars in a double-header AFCON qualifier.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Stars: Dortmund wish Otto Addo speedy recovery after car accident

‘Speedy recovery’ – Dortmund send best wishes to Ghana coach Otto Addo after car accident

Baba Rahman turned down Black Stars call-up due to bullying - Otto Addo

Baba Rahman turned down Black Stars call-up due to fans' bullying - Otto Addo

Otto Addo: Players who only want to join Black Stars for tournaments not welcome

‘Players who only want to join Black Stars for tournaments not welcome’ – Otto Addo

Thomas Partey arrives in Black Stars camp in Audi RSQ8 worth Ghc2 million (Video)

Video: Thomas Partey arrives in Black Stars camp in Audi RS Q8 worth Ghc2 million