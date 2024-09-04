2025 AFCON Q: Kwasi Appiah’s Sudan move 3 points ahead of Ghana after beating Niger

In a game that was closely contested, Abo Eisa’s strike six minutes after the half-time break was enough to secure all three points for the hosts.

The result means Sudan have moved to the top of the group, although Ghana would have the opportunity to join them on three points when they take on Angola on Thursday.

Ghana to face Angola on Thursday

The Black Stars will host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as they also aim to make a winning start to the qualifying campaign.

Otto Addo has a full house in camp, with Jordan Ayew and Elisha Owusu being the latest to join the team’s camp following their delayed travel.

Meanwhile, Appiah continues his massive transformation of the Sudan national team since taking charge a year ago.

Sudan have lost just once in nine matches since he took charge and they currently sit at the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group, ahead of Senegal.

Appiah has led Sudan to impressive wins over DR Congo, Mauritania and South Sudan while drawing with Togo in the World Cup qualifiers.

Although qualifying for the AFCON and World Cup remains an arduous task, Appiah believes it is not out of his reach to achieve them.