Andre Ayew got Black Stars captaincy ‘by force’ from Asamoah Gyan - Laryea Kingston

Gyan served as Ghana’s captain for nearly five years but saw the armband taken away from him just weeks before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

James Kwasi Appiah, who was the national team coach at the time, made the veteran striker the general captain while picking Ayew as his new skipper.

The decision did not enthuse Gyan, who announced his retirement from the national team, but later made a U-turn following President Akufo-Addo’s intervention.

Laryea believes the management of the national team has a habit of not treating legends well and cited how Gyan lost the Black Stars captaincy as an example.

"Look at someone like Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew got the captaincy by force so if you are speaking to Asamoah now he is not happy,” he told Graphic Sport.

“Myself what they did to me for so many years I never supported the Black Stars but just recently I sat down and said it's over let me focus.”

Meanwhile, former -Ghana coach Appiah believes he made the right decision by stripping Gyan of the Black Stars captaincy.

Speaking on Prime Take on Joy News in 2023, Appiah said he has a lot of respect for Gyan and made sure he informed the striker of the decision in a respectful manner.