‘Laryea Kingston better than Otto Addo, give him Black Stars job’ – Charles Taylor

Kingston is the coach of the Black Starlets, who romped to a 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast in their opening game of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

Otto Addo, on the other hand, was reappointed as Black Stars coach earlier this year following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Borussia Dortmund manager was previously hired as Ghana’s interim coach and led the Black Stars to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they exited at the group stage.

Since returning to the post in February, Ghana have played two international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, losing the former and drawing the latter.

Taylor, who was capped 16 times by the national team, believes Kingston is a tactically superior manager to Addo and would be a better Black Stars coach.

Pulse Ghana

"Laryea Kingston's capabilities extend beyond the Under-17 level. If Otto Addo can lead the Black Stars, then Kingston should certainly not be limited to the U-17s. He is deserving of more," Taylor told Angel FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kingston is not just in a different class; he embodies football tactics. A coach must be able to command his players to execute his strategies. Under Kingston's guidance, the Black Stars would likely be netting seven goals per match.

"Kingston has the potential to transform the Black Stars and elevate their gameplay significantly. His expertise far surpasses that of Otto Addo. Kingston is unique, and I have full confidence in him. He shares the calibre of Afranie and coach Arday, understanding how to unify a team.”

Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.

He was part of Hearts’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.

He later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.

ADVERTISEMENT