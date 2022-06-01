'We were like family' - Legends of ‘82 recount Ghana’s last AFCON win under CK Gyamfi

I’ve been fortunate to cover a number of such events in my young career and I was even at the launch of LeGyanDary, the memoir of Asamoah Gyan, a few weeks earlier. However, this was different for so many reasons.

As a mid-90s born, I found myself in the midst of several legends that I couldn’t even recognise – not by name or by face. So, no sooner had I asked my cameraman that question than I realised it was an own goal. He’s not a sports guy, so how was he supposed to know them?

“Ha! Emma paaa, I don’t know them oo,” his reply followed. At the time, there were five people gathered at the entrance of the auditorium and I could only recognise two – Anthony Baffoe and George Alhassan.

I’d like to think I’m a smart journalist, so I decided to approach Baffoe since he is the one I’m most familiar with. To cut the long story short, Baffoe, who is the president of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), agreed to do me the honours.

From left to right, he introduced each legend, along with their nicknames, and that is how I got to know I was standing before the legends of 82’, Ghana’s last class of AFCON winners.

It’s been exactly four decades since the Black Stars defeated hosts Libya 7-6 on penalties to lift the gold-plated trophy following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Since then, the country has come close on a number of occasions, finishing as runners-up in 1992, 2010 and 2015. In the last two editions of the AFCON, though, the Black Stars have flattered to deceive, exiting at the round of 16 and group stage, respectively.

The recent failures of the Black Stars further highlight how momentous CK Gyamfi’s feat is, especially if you consider that he won the AFCON three times as a coach.

In a room full of legends, ace journalists and other people who matter in our football, appellations and eulogies flowed from all corners in honour of the former Black Stars coach during the launch of his autobiography, which is co-authored by the prolific Fiifi Anaman.

Even those who didn’t play under the late manager spoke so highly of him. For those who were privileged enough to, however, it’s more about gratification.

“CK [Gyamfi] was like a father to all of us,” Hesse Odamtten, who played and won several titles with Accra Hearts of Oak, tells Pulse.com.gh “He came to coach the team to Libya. He brought us up, gave us advice to take our football serious and be professional; to put Ghana first whenever we’re on the field."

The 1982 squad had depth, with leaders in almost every position. When Kwesi Appiah was indisposed after failing to recover from an injury that plagued him before the tournament, Sampson Lamptey immediately stepped in.

Nicknamed ‘Gaddafi’, Lamptey’s combative style made him a toast of the fans. He was a no-nonsense defender; he could put in the hard tackles but also had the flair to contribute in the attacking third.

Lamptey was supposed to start the tournament as an understudy to Appiah, but he grabbed his chance and made the left-back position his own. He went on to become one of Ghana’s best players in the final against Libya, scoring the first penalty in the shootouts as the Black Stars romped to the trophy.

“CK [Gyamfi] was a great coach,” Gaddafi lauds. “He made me what I was. I played under him from Young Stars and he took me as his son and groomed me to the national team.”

The contents of CK Gyamfi’s book – titled ‘The Black Stars’ – explore his life and career as a footballer, coach and father. For a man who made these three roles look so easy, it isn’t surprising that he was able to man-manage his charges into becoming continental champions.

Ghana’s campaign in Libya wasn’t even supposed to happen in the first place. But for a military coup led by Jerry John Rawlings, who reversed the country’s decision to boycott the tournament, the Black Stars were primed to miss out.

However, once the team landed in Tripoli, they put on their game faces. And with CK Gyamfi leading them, perfection and excellence was the minimum requirement. He just knew how to bring out the best in his players and he made sure of it.

“The way he spoke to us brought us far and helped us to win the cup,” Odamtten admits. “When we were leaving Ghana to Libya, he warned that he would stay behind if we didn’t win the cup.”

Lamptey also concedes that he wasn’t confident Ghana would win the AFCON at first. But, according to him, anytime CK Gyamfi delivered a pep talk, he felt like he was indestructible when he stepped on the pitch.

“It was great [winning the AFCON]. We didn’t know we’ll get the cup but God being so good we won it because of CK’s coaching abilities,” the former Hearts of Oak defender said.