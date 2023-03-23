Video: Macho men hold goalpost in Black Stars training to prevent repeat of Wollacott’s injury

Wollacott went to the ground clutching his leg in pain, before the medical staff immediately rushed to offer him emergency treatment.

The 26-year-old was made to sit out of the remainder of the training session, which raised concerns over his fitness.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) later confirmed that the goalkeeper had suffered a soft tissue contusion on his right toe.

The statement was, however, quick to add that Wollacott was cleared to play and also available for selection despite the injury scare.

Despite the welcoming news, the GFA took steps to prevent the freak incident from happening again by placing muscled men behind the goalpost.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the macho men could be seen holding the goalpost to prevent it from falling as the team held their last training session at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars will face Angola in a double-header Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in the coming days.