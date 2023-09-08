Video: Meet the West Ham fan who travelled from London to Ghana to watch Kudus

The 23-year-old was on the score sheet, netting from a free-kick as Ghana came from behind to beat their opponents 2-1 to qualify for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast.

While thousands of Ghanaian fans cheered Kudus on inside the Baba Yara Stadium, a West Ham fan was also there to support him.

Ian, who resides in England and is a lifelong West Ham fan, travelled from London to watch Kudus play for his country and expressed his love for the player.

"I am here to watch Mohammed Kudus, our new signing. He is very skillful and strong. We love him," Ian told Ghanaweb in an interview.

“West Ham are massive everywhere you go. I’m coming all the way from the UK to come and watch Kudus and the Black Stars.”

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam in August after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

He is the third Ghanaian footballer to be on the books of the Premier League outfit after John Paintsil and Andre Ayew.