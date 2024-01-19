Mohammed Kudus is the next Abedi Pele – Sonnie Badu

The West Ham star scored twice but mistakes at the back by Inaki Williams and Osman Bukari allowed Egypt to tie the game.

Many have suggested that Kudus’ teammates let him down and Sonnie Badu has added his voice by describing the 23-year-old as the next Abedi Pele.

“I blame the coach, he did not read into the game well. Inaki did excellent. He passed the ball to Professor but Professor was not alert enough,” he said in a video posted on social media.

“Mohammed Kudus is the next Abedi Pele. All his show-off is worth it, now he’s proven that he’s the starboy. Kudus is the next Abedi Pele. Hats off to him. He’s excellent.”

Abedi was one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers in the 1990s, having made his name with Olympique Marseille.

The 59-year-old won numerous titles with the French giants, including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

