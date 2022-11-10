I’ve done enough based on stats and performance – Joseph Paintsil

The 24-year-old has been in imperious form since the start of the season and is among the top performers in the Belgian Jupiler League.
Genk star Joseph Paintsil believes, based on statistics and performances, he warrants a place in Ghana’s squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
However, he remains an outsider to be picked by coach Otto Addo for the Black Stars’ upcoming campaign in Qatar.
Despite being named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the tournament, Paintsil is reported to have been informed of his exclusion from the final 26.
The winger, who has scored six goals and provided seven assists for Genk this season, believes he has done enough to earn a World Cup spot.
“If we are calling based on stats and performance, I think my performance wasn’t a bad performance,” Paintsil told Joy Sports, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
“It is something I feel comfortable about myself because I’m doing what is necessary to be in top form. I’m scoring goals and giving some assists and that is the most important thing.”
“I wouldn’t be surprised if my name is in the provisional list and maybe who knows make it to the 26-man squad."
Meanwhile, the bankroller of Tema Youth, Osei Kwaku Palmer, has alleged that the dropping of Paintsil from the Black Stars is not technical.
He said there’s no footballing reason behind Paintsil’s inability to make the 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.
“Sometimes it hurts when I see how he’s being treated in the national team. We watched the AFCON and he was one of the best players, yet he sat out the next two games. I’ve reached a conclusion that he’s being snubbed because of his affiliation to me”, he said.
