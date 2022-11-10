I’ve done enough based on stats and performance – Joseph Paintsil

However, he remains an outsider to be picked by coach Otto Addo for the Black Stars’ upcoming campaign in Qatar.

Despite being named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the tournament, Paintsil is reported to have been informed of his exclusion from the final 26.

The winger, who has scored six goals and provided seven assists for Genk this season, believes he has done enough to earn a World Cup spot.

“If we are calling based on stats and performance, I think my performance wasn’t a bad performance,” Paintsil told Joy Sports, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“It is something I feel comfortable about myself because I’m doing what is necessary to be in top form. I’m scoring goals and giving some assists and that is the most important thing.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if my name is in the provisional list and maybe who knows make it to the 26-man squad."

Meanwhile, the bankroller of Tema Youth, Osei Kwaku Palmer, has alleged that the dropping of Paintsil from the Black Stars is not technical.

He said there’s no footballing reason behind Paintsil’s inability to make the 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.