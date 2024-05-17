Despite being born in Yopougon in the Ivory Coast, the 22-year-old grew up in Ghana and was nurtured by the Right to Dream Academy.
Right to Dream Academy’s Mohamed Diomande chooses Ivory Coast over Black Stars
Right to Dream Academy graduate Mohamed Diomande has turned down the opportunity to play for Ghana, rather opting to represent the Ivory Coast.
Recommended articles
Diomande completed a move to Danish club FC Nordsjælland in 2020 and spent four years there before joining Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.
Although he only moved to Scotland in January 2024, Diomande has settled in seamlessly and has since established himself as a regular.
He has also been involved in two goals and two assists in the ongoing season for Rangers as they aim to beat rivals Celtic to the title.
Diomande was the subject of an international tug-of-war when he was handed a call-up by both Ghana and the Ivory Coast during the March international break.
The young midfielder was part of Otto Addo’s squad for the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, and was also invited to Ivory Coast’s U23s.
He ultimately turned down Otto Addo’s call and asked to be given more time to decide his international future.
Diomande has now officially rejected Ghana and decided to represent the country of his birth at the international level.
“My dream has always been to represent Ivory Coast, the country of my parents,” he confirmed to Nostafoot, as quoted by Ivorian journalist Malick Traore.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh