‘It’s unacceptable!’ – SWAG condemns assault on journalist by Black Stars security

The journalist identified his attacker as a Black Stars security personnel called Aziz and said he had been left with some bruises.

This sparked criticism from fellow journalists, who called out the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and demanded justice for their colleague.

SWAG has also joined the calls, with a statement released by its president Kwabena Yeboah describing the assault as unacceptable.

"The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has condemned an assault on Ghanaian sports journalist and a member of the association, Mr Seidu Adamu, by one of the security details of the Black Stars at the team’s camp in the United States of America (USA) prior to Ghana’s international friendly match with Mexico last Saturday. SWAG is dismayed at the unprovoked attack on Mr Adamu at the team’s hotel lobby by the overzealous security official, identified as Aziz Yaro,” a statement from SWAG said.

"Ironically, the reported incident occurred several minutes after the victim had exchanged pleasantries with leading officials of the Ghana Football Association, including the FA's President, Mr Kurt Simeon-Okraku, and the General Secretary, Mr Prosper Harrison Addo, in the presence of other Ghanaian journalists.”

The statement further urged the Ghana FA to investigate the matter and hold the perpetrator of the attack accountable.

"Following the incident, SWAG President, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, promptly engaged with some members of the FA's leadership to voice his strong protest the official's actions and seek an amicable resolution to the case.

“Mr Yeboah also took the opportunity to emphasise the need for the FA leadership to hold their errant official accountable, given that he had previously been implicated in similar acts of aggression towards journalists in the course of their duties."