ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Video: This angle shows Ernest Nuamah’s winner against CAR was not offside

Emmanuel Ayamga

A clearer footage from the game between Ghana and the Central African Republic (CAR) shows that Ernest Nuamah’s winning goal was not offside.

Video: This angle shows Ernest Nuamah’s winner against CAR was not offside
Video: This angle shows Ernest Nuamah’s winner against CAR was not offside

The 19-year-old scored late in the game as Ghana came from behind to record a 2-1 victory over the Wild Beasts in Kumasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Having come off the bench in the second half, he sealed Ghana’s place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by netting the winner.

Mohammed Kudus had earlier on cancelled out Louis Mafouta’s opening goal, which came after just 25 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nuamah, however, appeared to have been in an offside position when he was set up by Antoine Semenyo to score the winning goal.

In the aftermath of the game, CAR coach Raoul Savoy suggested the referees aided Ghana by awarding an offside goal.

However, a clearer footage of the goal shows Nuamah was not offside when he received the pass from Antoine Semenyo before tapping the ball home.

The Lyon teenager timed his run perfectly and was played onside by the CAR’s last defender in the buildup to the goal.

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Video: This angle shows Ernest Nuamah’s winner against CAR was not offside

    Video: This angle shows Ernest Nuamah’s winner against CAR was not offside

  • Raoul Savoy: CAR coach accuses Hughton’s Black Stars of playing anti-football

    ‘They didn’t come to play’ – CAR coach accuses Black Stars of playing anti-football

  • ‘Referees helped Ghana, we were far better than them’ – CAR coach Raoul Savoy

    ‘Referees helped Ghana, we were far better than them’ – CAR coach

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana vs CAR: Black Stars’ probable line-up for today’s AFCON qualifier

Ghana vs CAR: Black Stars’ probable line-up for today’s AFCON qualifier

Ghana 2-1 Central African Republic: Black Stars qualify for 2023 AFCON

Ghana 2-1 CAR: Black Stars qualify for 2023 AFCON with late victory in Kumasi

Andre Ayew benched as Ghana names starting line-up for AFCON qualifier against CAR

Andre Ayew benched as Ghana names starting line-up for AFCON qualifier against CAR

'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana

'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana