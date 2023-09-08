Video: This angle shows Ernest Nuamah’s winner against CAR was not offside

Having come off the bench in the second half, he sealed Ghana’s place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by netting the winner.

Mohammed Kudus had earlier on cancelled out Louis Mafouta’s opening goal, which came after just 25 minutes.

Nuamah, however, appeared to have been in an offside position when he was set up by Antoine Semenyo to score the winning goal.

In the aftermath of the game, CAR coach Raoul Savoy suggested the referees aided Ghana by awarding an offside goal.

However, a clearer footage of the goal shows Nuamah was not offside when he received the pass from Antoine Semenyo before tapping the ball home.

The Lyon teenager timed his run perfectly and was played onside by the CAR’s last defender in the buildup to the goal.

Watch the video below: