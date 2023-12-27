Yaya Toure puts Guinea-Bissau ahead of Ghana in list of favourites for 2023 AFCON

The AFCON will kick off on January 13 in the Ivory Coast, with Ghana paired in the same group as Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Yaya Touré Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

“It’s normal to have a preference for your own country,” Toure, who won the AFCON in 2015, is quoted as saying by Afrique Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Côte d’Ivoire has a strong team and many talented and experienced players. But if I had to choose the teams I think are favourites, I’d say Senegal, Morocco, Guinea-Bissau, and South Africa. They had an impressive qualifying campaign.”

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton believes the Black Stars are among the favourites to win the upcoming AFCON.

The 65-year-old also named Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal and Algeria as some of the teams who can challenge for the tournament.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Hughton said Ghana cannot be ruled out of the favourites despite the country’s long trophy drought.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are a lot of strong teams...Cameroon, Morocco, of course for what they have done for obvious reasons, Senegal because of what they have done," he said.

"I would like to think Ghana [are among the favourites] because we are next door. We will bring good support. It's a long time since we won."

Meanwhile, Hughton has submitted a 55-man provisional squad for the upcoming AFCON, with players from the Ghana Premier League dominating the list.