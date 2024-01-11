ADVERTISEMENT
Andre Ayew’s Ivorian wife says she’ll be supporting Ghana at AFCON

Emmanuel Ayamga

Yvonne Ayew, the Ivorian wife of Ghana captain Andre Ayew, has thrown her support behind the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Yvonne and Andre have been married for some years now and are blessed with two children – Maha and Inaya.

With this year’s AFCON being hosted in the Ivory Coast, Yvonne would be justified if her loyalties were divided between her home country and her husband’s.

However, she has decided to support Andre and the Black Stars to go for glory, although she admitted that she’ll be happy to see Ivory Coast also lift the trophy.

Yvonne was asked by Canal Plus: "Being Ivorian, it's a question you probably get often. Who do you support this year?” She responded by backing Ghana.

“This year, I support André. He's in the Ghanaian team. But, if Ivory Coast wins, I'll also be very, very, very happy,” she replied, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

With the Ivory Coast and Ghana placed in Groups A and B, respectively, there’s a chance that both teams to face each other in the round of 16, should they make it out of their individual groups.

Andre and the Black Stars, though, are aiming to end Ghana's four-decade trophy drought which stretches back to 1982.

Meanwhile, the Ghana captain recently said the AFCON is a more difficult tournament to play in than the FIFA World Cup.

He was, however, quick to add that, with unity and hard work, the Black Stars can win the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

This tournament is even harder than the World Cup. We know that it is the hardest tournament, for me, in the world when it comes to fighting, determination, and energy so the only way we can do this is by being together and being united, and for that Your Excellency, I can assure you that we are united and we want to do it,” Ayew said during a dinner with President Akufo-Addo before the Black Stars’ departure to Abidjan.

