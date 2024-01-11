Andre Ayew’s Ivorian wife says she’ll be supporting Ghana at AFCON

With this year’s AFCON being hosted in the Ivory Coast, Yvonne would be justified if her loyalties were divided between her home country and her husband’s.

However, she has decided to support Andre and the Black Stars to go for glory, although she admitted that she’ll be happy to see Ivory Coast also lift the trophy.

Yvonne was asked by Canal Plus: "Being Ivorian, it's a question you probably get often. Who do you support this year?” She responded by backing Ghana.

“This year, I support André. He's in the Ghanaian team. But, if Ivory Coast wins, I'll also be very, very, very happy,” she replied, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

With the Ivory Coast and Ghana placed in Groups A and B, respectively, there’s a chance that both teams to face each other in the round of 16, should they make it out of their individual groups.

Andre and the Black Stars, though, are aiming to end Ghana's four-decade trophy drought which stretches back to 1982.

Meanwhile, the Ghana captain recently said the AFCON is a more difficult tournament to play in than the FIFA World Cup.

He was, however, quick to add that, with unity and hard work, the Black Stars can win the tournament in the Ivory Coast.