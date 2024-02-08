This is part of sin-bin protocols, with the blue card allowing players who commit cynical fouls or show dissent to be removed from the field for 10 minutes.
Blue cards set to be introduced in football
In a revolutionary move, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) is set to pilot blue cards in the game of football.
The Telegraph reports that the sin-bin trials have already been signed off by IFAB and will be announced on Friday.
The blue card would be the first card introduced in football since the 1970 FIFA World Cup, where yellow and red cards were used.
When in use, any player who receives two blue cards will automatically be sent off, as is in the case of two yellow cards.
The trial of the sin-bin protocols will, however, see the blue card used in matches excluding topflight football competitions for now.
“The new protocol announced on Friday will limit the new card to fouls that prevent a promising attack plus dissent, as well as confirming a player should be shown a red card if they receive two blue cards during a match or a combination of yellow and blue,” The Telegraph said in its report.
“Top-tier competitions will be excluded from initial testing in the professional game in case the protocols require further refinement, but elite trials could still begin as soon as the summer.”
The trial of the blue card could be introduced in the FA Cup and Women's FA Cup next season.
