ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Blue cards set to be introduced in football

Emmanuel Ayamga

In a revolutionary move, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) is set to pilot blue cards in the game of football.

Blue cards set to be introduced in football
Blue cards set to be introduced in football

This is part of sin-bin protocols, with the blue card allowing players who commit cynical fouls or show dissent to be removed from the field for 10 minutes.

Recommended articles

The Telegraph reports that the sin-bin trials have already been signed off by IFAB and will be announced on Friday.

The blue card would be the first card introduced in football since the 1970 FIFA World Cup, where yellow and red cards were used.

ADVERTISEMENT

When in use, any player who receives two blue cards will automatically be sent off, as is in the case of two yellow cards.

The trial of the sin-bin protocols will, however, see the blue card used in matches excluding topflight football competitions for now.

“The new protocol announced on Friday will limit the new card to fouls that prevent a promising attack plus dissent, as well as confirming a player should be shown a red card if they receive two blue cards during a match or a combination of yellow and blue,” The Telegraph said in its report.

“Top-tier competitions will be excluded from initial testing in the professional game in case the protocols require further refinement, but elite trials could still begin as soon as the summer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial of the blue card could be introduced in the FA Cup and Women's FA Cup next season.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AFCON fan who was caught on camera wooing lady apologises to his wife

‘I wanted her number’ – AFCON fan who was caught on camera wooing lady apologises to wife

Senegal, AFCON winners in 2021

Here are all the AFCON winners since its inception

Ghanaian fans advise Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo against playing for Black Stars

‘Stay away from Black Stars’ – Fans advise Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo against playing for Ghana

AFCON top scorers

These are all the AFCON top scorers since 1957