Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius leaves Kotoko after just two months

The Brazilian’s departure was confirmed by Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto before the club took on Bekwai Youth Football Academy (BYFA) in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 earlier today, June 2, 2021.

Pulse Ghana

The Portuguese tactician said the club will officially announce the departure of the 27-year-old in the coming days.

"Michael Vinícius is no more with us. The club will make an official announcement on his exit in the coming days," Barreto said, as quoted by Footballghana.com.

Vinicius has found game time very hard to come by since joining the 23-time Ghana Premier League champions.

He managed just two goals in his short time at the club, unlike compatriot Fabio Gama who has settled in Ghana very well and is having a productive spell.