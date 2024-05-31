‘I don’t own a house but I have 7 cars and lands’ – Bukom Banku

The retired boxer noted that although he doesn’t have a house yet, he takes care of all of his children from his earnings.

"I have seven cars to drive me around Ga Mashie, but I don't have a house. I only have lands. But I use my earnings to take care of my children. Maybe he (points to his son Abu Kamoko) can build me a house, but personally I don’t own a house. I have lands in Ga Mashie and Kasoa. The ones in the Eastern region, I can't even count them,” he told Onua TV.

Bukom Banku rose to prominence in 1999 when he won a bronze medal at the All-Africa Games in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a career that spanned two decades, he held the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight WBO Africa Cruiserweight titles.

He also lost just once in his boxing career – a defeat that came against Ghanaian rival Bastie Samir seven years ago.

Pulse Ghana

Bukom Banku announced his retirement from the sport in November 2023, citing problems with his eye.

Meanwhile, the former pugilist’s son, Abu Kamoko, has already taken after him by also carving out a career in boxing.

Abu, who’s nicknamed Ambitious Tilapia, captured the attention of Ghanaians when he reached the final of the 86kg cruiserweight category during the 2023 African Games.

He, however, had to settle for a silver medal after losing to Algerian opponent Kanouni Ousama in the final.