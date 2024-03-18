13 Countries that have hosted African Games since its inception

Here, we delve into the 13 countries that have had the honor of hosting the African Games, tracing its journey from its inception to the upcoming edition in 2024.

1. Congo, Brazzaville (1965)

The journey of the African Games began in 1965 when Congo, Brazzaville, hosted the inaugural edition of the event. With athletes from 30 countries participating in 10 sports disciplines, this historic event laid the groundwork for future editions.

2. Nigeria, Lagos (1973)

Expanding its reach, the second edition of the African Games found its home in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1973. Athletes from 36 countries competed in 12 sports disciplines, including the introduction of boxing and judo to the roster.

3. Algeria, Algiers (1978)

In 1978, Algiers, Algeria, played host to the third edition of the African Games, welcoming athletes from 38 countries. This edition saw a continuation of 12 sports disciplines, further solidifying the event's stature on the continent.

4. Kenya, Nairobi (1987)

Kenya took the baton in 1987, as Nairobi became the venue for the fourth African Games. With 41 participating countries and 14 sports disciplines, Kenya showcased its ability to organize a multi-sport event of international magnitude.

5. Egypt, Cairo (1991)

Egypt stepped onto the stage of African Games hosting in 1991, with Cairo serving as the vibrant backdrop for the fifth edition. Athletes from 43 countries competed in 18 sports disciplines, marking another milestone in the event's history.

6. Zimbabwe, Harare (1995)

Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, witnessed the sixth edition of the African Games in 1995. With 46 participating countries and 19 sports disciplines, Zimbabwe demonstrated its capability to host a diverse range of sporting events.

7. South Africa, Johannesburg (1999)

The seventh edition of the African Games landed in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1999. Athletes from 51 countries converged in the Rainbow Nation to compete across 20 sports disciplines, showcasing the unity and diversity of the African continent.

8. Nigeria, Abuja (2003)

Returning to Nigeria in 2003, Abuja assumed the role of host city for the eighth edition of the African Games. With 50 participating countries and 22 sports disciplines, Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to fostering sports development across Africa.

9. Algeria, Algiers (2007)

Algeria welcomed athletes from 51 countries for the ninth edition of the African Games in 2007. With 25 sports disciplines on the roster, Algiers showcased its capability to host a comprehensive and memorable sporting event.

10. Mozambique, Maputo (2011)

In 2011, Mozambique embraced the spirit of the African Games, hosting athletes from 46 countries in its capital, Maputo. With 20 sports disciplines on display, Mozambique celebrated the power of sports to unite nations and inspire excellence.

11. Congo, Brazzaville (2015)

Returning to its roots, the African Games came full circle as Brazzaville, Congo, hosted the 11th edition in 2015. Athletes from 50 countries competed across 23 sports disciplines, marking a symbolic moment in the event's history.

12. Morocco, Rabat (2019)

Morocco took center stage in 2019, as Rabat played host to the 12th edition of the African Games. With athletes from 54 countries competing in 22 sports disciplines, Morocco showcased its rich cultural heritage and organizational prowess on the continental stage.

13. Ghana, Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast (2024)

In 2024, Ghana makes history by hosting the 13th edition of the African Games across three cities: Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast. From Friday, March 8, 2024 to Saturday, March 23, 2024This decentralized approach highlights Ghana's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, as athletes from across the continent converge to celebrate the spirit of African athleticism.

From its humble beginnings in Brazzaville to its edition in Ghana, the African Games have evolved into a cornerstone of continental sportsmanship and camaraderie.

